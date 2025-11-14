Legacy of Hero of Kyrgyzstan: Akramov museum opened at Chui Regional Hospital

A museum dedicated to Ernst Akramov, the Hero of Kyrgyzstan and eminent surgeon and scientist, was opened today, November 14, at Chui Regional Hospital. The opening was timed to coincide with the anniversary of his passing—November 26, 2024.

In a small room filled with silence and the smell of fresh paint, the memory of a man who spent decades saving lives and training entire generations of doctors is now preserved.

The museum room is located in one of the hospital’s wings. The walls display rare photographs of Ernst Akramov in the operating room, alongside colleagues, students, and at international conferences. On the shelves are his surgical gown, glasses, awards, books with personal notes, and souvenirs gifted by doctors from different countries.

«We wanted to preserve the atmosphere of his office — so that everyone who enters feels as if he has just stepped out to perform a surgery,» said one of the staff members, barely holding back her excitement.

According to the hospital’s administration, students and young doctors will now begin their clinical practice by visiting the museum — to understand what it means to be a doctor who places professional duty above everything else.

Ernst Akramov Ernst Akramov was born on June 24, 1936, in Frunze. In 1960, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute and immediately began working as a surgeon. A doctor with unique skill and unwavering composure, he quickly became one of the country’s best specialists.

Throughout his career, he became:

— Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor

— Honored Scientist of the Kyrgyz Republic and Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz SSR

— People’s Deputy of the USSR and Member of the Zhogorku Kenesh

— Laureate of the State Prize of the Kyrgyz Republic

— Author of more than 350 scientific works, 16 monographs, and 23 patents.

He was a pioneer in vascular surgery, surgical gastroenterology, and reconstructive operations. Many of the procedures he performed had no analogues.

Colleagues recall that Ernst Akramov practically lived at the hospital. Young doctors remember how he operated late into the night, and by morning was already analyzing clinical cases and teaching students.

He trained 17 Doctors and Candidates of Medical Sciences — specialists who now head major clinics and university departments.

Ernst Akramov was also active in public life: he founded the political party My Country, served as a member of Parliament, but eventually rejected his mandate to remain in medicine.

It was largely thanks to his efforts that the Chui Regional Hospital received a modern surgical building, a conference hall, and its own library.

When we left the museum room, several young interns were quietly standing in the hallway. One of them said, «If we could become even ten percent of the doctor he was — that would already be happiness.»