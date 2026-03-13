13:37
USD 87.45
EUR 100.98
RUB 1.10
English

State enterprise Tulpar begins assembly of ambulances

The state enterprise Tulpar has begun assembling ambulances. Tilek Mamadaliev, First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

He made the statement in response to deputies’ questions about the rapid breakdown of ambulances in regions with poor roads and the potential need to purchase Mercedes Sprinter vehicles.

According to Mamadaliev, the assembly of domestically produced ambulances has started in collaboration with a Chinese company.

«The cost of these ambulances is reasonable, and we are considering purchasing domestically produced vehicles. As for the quality of previously procured ambulances, it must be acknowledged that sometimes we had to buy vehicles of less-than-ideal quality, this is due to tenders. In the past, we acquired Mercedes Sprinters, but hospitals faced difficulties in maintaining them because servicing was expensive,» Tilek Mamadaliev added.
link: https://24.kg/english/365837/
views: 178
Print
Related
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase 200 ambulances
Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov
Kumtor's medical service replenished with ambulance for Togolok employees
National Hospital receives new ambulance
South Korea donates 4 more ambulances to Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry
Salaries of ambulance doctors increased in Bishkek
Ambulances handed over to healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan
Ambulance handed over to Family Doctors Group No. 6 in Talas district
New ambulance substation to be opened in Bishkek on August 23
Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to be opened in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
13 March, Friday
12:38
Wrester Aiperi Medet kyzy to face Olympic champion again Wrester Aiperi Medet kyzy to face Olympic champion agai...
12:22
Manas Ordo museum in Talas to be tripled in size by Independence Day
11:59
State enterprise Tulpar begins assembly of ambulances
11:45
Irrigation water to be charged by cubic meter instead of hectare in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Kyrgyzstan faces shortage of 2,000 family doctors