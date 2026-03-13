State enterprise Tulpar begins assembly of ambulances

The state enterprise Tulpar has begun assembling ambulances. Tilek Mamadaliev, First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

He made the statement in response to deputies’ questions about the rapid breakdown of ambulances in regions with poor roads and the potential need to purchase Mercedes Sprinter vehicles.

According to Mamadaliev, the assembly of domestically produced ambulances has started in collaboration with a Chinese company.

«The cost of these ambulances is reasonable, and we are considering purchasing domestically produced vehicles. As for the quality of previously procured ambulances, it must be acknowledged that sometimes we had to buy vehicles of less-than-ideal quality, this is due to tenders. In the past, we acquired Mercedes Sprinters, but hospitals faced difficulties in maintaining them because servicing was expensive,» Tilek Mamadaliev added.