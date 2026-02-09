13:09
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises favorable conditions for doctors

During a working visit to Russia, Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov met with medical professionals from Kyrgyzstan.

According to the ministry’s press center, the meeting took place at the Kyrgyz Embassy in the Russian Federation and brought together approximately 60 doctors—compatriots working in healthcare sector in Moscow.

The meeting participants discussed the return of Kyrgyz medical personnel to their homeland and the creation of favorable conditions for their professional development in the republic’s healthcare system.

During the meeting, the minister spoke about reforms in the sector, measures to modernize medical organizations, increase wages, develop infrastructure, and improve working conditions for medical workers. Particular attention was paid to social support, professional growth, and ensuring favorable conditions for young specialists.

During the meeting, the medical professionals shared their experiences working abroad and voiced proposals and questions regarding employment, adaptation, and career prospects in the Kyrgyz Republic. Following the meeting, a number of young professionals expressed their willingness to consider returning and continuing their professional careers in healthcare organizations in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Today, the healthcare system needs qualified, motivated, and dedicated professionals. The state is interested in our doctors and medical workers returning to their homeland, developing professionally, and contributing to improving public health. The ministry, for its part, is ready to provide comprehensive support and create decent working and living conditions,» Kanybek Dosmambetov promised.
