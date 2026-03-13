The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase 200 ambulances. First Deputy Minister of Health Tilek Mamadaliev announced at a joint meeting of two deputy groups during a presentation of results of the work done.

According to him, the vehicles will be purchased with World Bank funding.

«The new vehicles are planned to be purchased by the end of 2026,» Tilek Mamadaliev added.

However, when later asked whether the Ministry of Health would purchase ambulances, the deputy minister gave different figures, noting that 300-400 ambulances are planned for purchase by the end of the year and will be distributed among the regions.

The shortage of ambulances remains a pressing issue for Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the capital.