21:24
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan adopted in three readings the bill «On Amendments to certain legislative acts in the spheres of education, science, and healthcare.»

The document was initiated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to First Deputy Minister of Health Aibek Matkerimov, the purpose of the bill is to implement presidential decree No. 250 of August 28, 2025 «On the Introduction of a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists.»

In accordance with the adopted amendments, a state monopoly on the training of specialists with higher medical and pharmaceutical education will be established in Kyrgyzstan.

The I.K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy is designated as a system-forming state higher education institution with the exclusive right to train doctors and pharmacists, as well as to provide retraining and advanced professional development for medical and scientific personnel.
link: https://24.kg/english/355918/
views: 172
Print
Related
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
Key directions of school reform identified in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
China allocates 15 scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan reaches 50 percent
Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan automates licensing process for private schools
Popular
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport Heavy fog prevents flights from landing at Manas airport
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
24 December, Wednesday
19:47
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on tr...
18:04
Parliament dismisses Badakhshan Ryskuliev from auditor post ahead of term
17:40
Large cement plant to be built in Kemin: President inspects project's progress
17:19
One-stop Investments system to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
16:57
Master plan developers: Bishkek lost dozens of cultural heritage sites