Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan adopted in three readings the bill «On Amendments to certain legislative acts in the spheres of education, science, and healthcare.»

The document was initiated by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to First Deputy Minister of Health Aibek Matkerimov, the purpose of the bill is to implement presidential decree No. 250 of August 28, 2025 «On the Introduction of a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists.»

In accordance with the adopted amendments, a state monopoly on the training of specialists with higher medical and pharmaceutical education will be established in Kyrgyzstan.

The I.K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy is designated as a system-forming state higher education institution with the exclusive right to train doctors and pharmacists, as well as to provide retraining and advanced professional development for medical and scientific personnel.