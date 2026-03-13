12:03
Health Ministry intends to expand number of Doctor's Deposit participants

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan intends to expand the number of participants in the Doctor’s Deposit program. First Deputy Minister Tilek Mamataliev announced at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

According to him, 500 young specialists are currently participating in the program.

«Currently, the incentive payment is 66,000 soms quarterly. We want to expand the number of participants by another 2,000. This will bring the total number to 2,500, which will improve the personnel situation in the regions,» Tilek Mamataliev added.

The Ministry of Health invites doctors under 35 working in public healthcare institutions located in remote areas, small towns, and rural areas, as well as residency graduates planning to work in the regions, to participate in the Doctor’s Deposit program.

The program aims to improve access to medical care for people in remote areas of the country and provide financial support to young doctors working in these regions.
