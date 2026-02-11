13:37
Kyrgyzstan launches program to attract young professionals to employment

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, in partnership with the World Bank, is implementing the Youth Internship program, which enables employers to recruit young specialists aged 16 to 35.

Under the program, young people complete short-term training and are then placed in internships at organizations and enterprises across various sectors of the economy, including the private, public, and municipal sectors.

The initiative offers several advantages for employers:

  • the opportunity to train young specialists for the specific needs of the organization;
  • reduced costs for staff recruitment and onboarding;
  • access to motivated young people with basic skills already in place;
  • the chance to assess interns before offering permanent employment.

It is noted that the state pays interns a monthly stipend of 8,600 soms during the internship period. A stipend is also provided during the training phase.

The program is being implemented in 30 pilot cities and districts across Kyrgyzstan. Employers interested in participating can apply through local employment promotion services to receive detailed information on participation procedures. Applications can also be submitted online.

The project aims to develop young people’s professional skills, support employment, and strengthen local labor markets by fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between employers and young specialists.
link: https://24.kg/english/361531/
views: 165
