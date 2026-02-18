Third group of Kyrgyzstanis departs for work in Slovakia

A third group of citizens of Kyrgyzstan has departed for work in Slovakia, the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad reported.

The departure took place after completing pre-departure training. The training format was designed to raise applicants’ awareness and help them adapt to working abroad.

During the training, applicants were briefed on employment conditions, workers’ rights and responsibilities, Slovakian labor legislation, and the rules of stay in the country. Specialists focused on legal employment and risk mitigation during labor migration.

The program is aimed at expanding international cooperation and creating new opportunities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan in foreign labor markets.