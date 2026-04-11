13:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.13
English

Kyrgyzstan asks the UK to increase quotas for seasonal workers

The country’s authorities are asking the UK to increase the quota for seasonal employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following a meeting between Elvira Surabaldieva, Chair of the Parliament’s International Affairs Committee, and British Ambassador Nicholas Bowler.

The parties noted the positive socioeconomic impact of the seasonal work program on the economies of both countries.

According to Elvira Surabaldieva, in addition to labor migration, the Kyrgyz side is interested in promoting the English language and expanding academic exchanges.

Practical interparliamentary cooperation was also identified as a priority area, particularly the adoption of British experience in parliamentary oversight and regulations.

In turn, Nicholas Bowler confirmed the Kingdom’s interest in promoting more frequent mutual visits and strengthening ties between the parliaments of the two countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/369984/
views: 167
Print
Related
Up to 10 percent of public posts to be filled without competition in Kyrgyzstan
UK is invited to open universities in Kyrgyzstan
150 private employment agencies in Kyrgyzstan place citizens in 26 countries
Number of intermediaries and fake agencies offering jobs abroad grows
Private agencies employ around 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis abroad for year
Illegal channel for sending people to work in Russia uncovered in Bishkek
Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in Kyrgyzstan ignore youth
British agency interested in building ring road in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan and the UK to intensify exchange of legislative experience
Kyrgyzstan and the UK discuss investment in IT and mountain resorts
Popular
Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan Mudflows and rising water levels in rivers forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse Brussels court clears Kyrgyz bank as sanctions evasion allegations collapse
Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered Southern Route via Caspian Sea: First cargo from Russia to Kyrgyzstan delivered
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains members of radical organizations
11 April, Saturday
12:34
Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of K...
12:28
Sadyr Japarov opens new school in Aravan district of Osh region
12:23
Investor protection strengthened: Disputes to be resolved through arbitration
12:15
Kyrgyzstan asks the UK to increase quotas for seasonal workers
12:11
Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan