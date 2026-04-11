Kyrgyzstan asks the UK to increase quotas for seasonal workers

The country’s authorities are asking the UK to increase the quota for seasonal employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. It was announced following a meeting between Elvira Surabaldieva, Chair of the Parliament’s International Affairs Committee, and British Ambassador Nicholas Bowler.

The parties noted the positive socioeconomic impact of the seasonal work program on the economies of both countries.

According to Elvira Surabaldieva, in addition to labor migration, the Kyrgyz side is interested in promoting the English language and expanding academic exchanges.

Practical interparliamentary cooperation was also identified as a priority area, particularly the adoption of British experience in parliamentary oversight and regulations.

In turn, Nicholas Bowler confirmed the Kingdom’s interest in promoting more frequent mutual visits and strengthening ties between the parliaments of the two countries.