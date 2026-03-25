Number of intermediaries and fake agencies offering jobs abroad grows

The number of intermediaries and pseudo-agencies offering citizens of Kyrgyzstan easy employment abroad with high salaries is on the rise. Ulan Nogoibaev, head of the Secretariat of the Council on Migration and Countering Human Trafficking, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, illegal or semi-legal migration significantly increases the risks of labor exploitation, non-payment of wages, confiscation of documents, and involvement in human trafficking schemes.

«Our citizens often make mistakes: they trust advertisements on social media and agencies without licenses, even though this can be verified without leaving the country on the migrant.kg website. They also often fail to read contracts or sign documents in a language they do not understand, and hand over their passports to employers. It is important to make labor migration legal, safe, comfortable, and manageable so that citizens do not become victims of exploitation. In this regard, it is necessary to strengthen control over intermediaries and pseudo-employment agencies,» Ulan Nogoibaev said.