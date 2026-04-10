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Up to 10 percent of public posts to be filled without competition in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing amendments to the procedure for filling administrative state and municipal positions.

The document aims to further regulate the system of public and municipal service.

Under the new rules, certain administrative positions may be filled through a special procedure without a competitive selection process. However, candidates must still meet established qualification requirements.

In the central offices of ministries, such appointments are capped at no more than 10 percent of total staff. The measure is intended to facilitate the swift implementation of reforms and improve the efficiency of government bodies.

The decree also introduces changes to the register of state and municipal positions. In particular, new roles will be created within the office of the Zhogorku Kenesh, including positions such as the speaker’s press secretary and speechwriter.

Additionally, the document clarifies the classification of administrative positions, dividing them into categories and groups depending on the level of authority and responsibility.

A separate provision repeals a 2023 decree that regulated a special hiring procedure at the State Civil Aviation Agency.

The decree will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/369827/
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Up to 10 percent of public posts to be filled without competition in Kyrgyzstan