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150 private employment agencies in Kyrgyzstan place citizens in 26 countries

In Kyrgyzstan, 150 private employment agencies are engaged in placing citizens in 26 countries. The head of the Labor Migration Department at the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad, Esenbek Ergeshov, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to Ergeshov, 19,400 citizens found employment abroad in 2025.

At the same time, he highlighted the problem of unscrupulous recruiters.

«They cast a shadow over the activities of legitimate employment agencies. As a result, there is a perception in society that agencies are solely engaged in fraud and deception to make money off citizens. However, it is wrong to judge all agencies based on one company — almost 99 percent have been operating honestly for many years,» he said.

Last week, the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek inspected employment agencies and uncovered several violations. Some agencies were sending citizens abroad without the necessary permits (licenses). Due to these violations, the operations of five agencies were temporarily suspended, and the firms were fined.
link: https://24.kg/english/367419/
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