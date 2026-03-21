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Despite labor shortages, nearly quarter of companies in Kyrgyzstan ignore youth

Around 25 percent of employers in Kyrgyzstan do not use targeted strategies to attract young people, despite a shortage of young professionals, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, companies in Bishkek and Talas region are more actively engaged with youth, more frequently offering internships, practical training, and career development opportunities.

Across the country, the most common tools remain internships and practical training, used from 28 to 41 percent of employers. Other measures include flexible work schedules, on-the-job training, and participation in job fairs.

The Ministry of Labor noted that business interest in developing young specialists is gradually increasing. In addition, the Youth Internship program is being implemented, under which citizens aged from 16 to 35 can gain their first work experience with the possibility of further employment.

Employers interested in attracting interns can submit applications.

Young people wishing to complete internships and gain their first work experience can register.
link: https://24.kg/english/366915/
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