10:53
USD 87.45
EUR 103.28
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan updates list of legal agencies for employment abroad

Kyrgyzstan has updated its list of legal agencies for employment abroad. According to the Center for Employment Abroad, the decision was made by an interdepartmental commission.

Applications for the issuance, extension, and revocation of work permits in Turkey, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and the Persian Gulf countries were reviewed. The commission issued decisions on 28 companies, most of which were granted market access for one year.

Permits to send workers to Turkey were received by the agencies Camelott, Fly Job, and Prime Travel. Skill Way Consulting and Aslan Jobagentur 1 will handle work placements in Germany.

The agencies Media Center and ILC received licenses with additional conditions, which they are required to comply with for a specified period.

The current permits for Asia KG Consult and Eurasia Consulting Company, which send Kyrgyz nationals to Slovakia, have been extended. Work Time Consulting sends Kyrgyz nationals to the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Together Recruitment has been denied a license to send citizens to work in Croatia.
link: https://24.kg/english/363261/
views: 149
Print
Related
Third group of Kyrgyzstanis departs for work in Slovakia
Kyrgyzstan launches program to attract young professionals to employment
16 Kyrgyzstanis depart for Korea for employment under EPS program
Permits restored for four companies to employ citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad
More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program
229,200 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan in first nine months of 2025
Permissible physical load limits for women, workers under 18 approved
Kyrgyzstanis can find employment in 29 countries — Bakyt Darmankul uulu
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 NTRK acquires official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2026
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
24 February, Tuesday
10:41
Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year cooperation plan Organization of Turkic States and WHO sign two-year coo...
10:30
Promised job at Kumtor: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
10:23
Kyrgyzstan's rail passenger traffic increases significantly
10:17
Over 160 Defense Ministry servicemen receive apartments in Manas
10:10
Kyrgyzstan updates list of legal agencies for employment abroad