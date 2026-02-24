Kyrgyzstan updates list of legal agencies for employment abroad

Kyrgyzstan has updated its list of legal agencies for employment abroad. According to the Center for Employment Abroad, the decision was made by an interdepartmental commission.

Applications for the issuance, extension, and revocation of work permits in Turkey, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and the Persian Gulf countries were reviewed. The commission issued decisions on 28 companies, most of which were granted market access for one year.

Permits to send workers to Turkey were received by the agencies Camelott, Fly Job, and Prime Travel. Skill Way Consulting and Aslan Jobagentur 1 will handle work placements in Germany.

The agencies Media Center and ILC received licenses with additional conditions, which they are required to comply with for a specified period.

The current permits for Asia KG Consult and Eurasia Consulting Company, which send Kyrgyz nationals to Slovakia, have been extended. Work Time Consulting sends Kyrgyz nationals to the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Together Recruitment has been denied a license to send citizens to work in Croatia.