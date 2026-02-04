16 Kyrgyzstanis depart for Korea for employment under EPS program

On February 3, 2026, another group of 16 citizens of Kyrgyzstan departed for the Republic of Korea for employment under the EPS program. The press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad under the Ministry of Labor conducted a five-day training course for applicants who had received a contract, focusing on the Korean language and its practical application in the work environment.

The training program includes:

intercultural understanding and adaptation — studying the culture and history of the Republic of Korea;

familiarization with social norms — rules of conduct, traditions, and work ethics;

in-depth study of the Korean language — improving proficiency for successful integration;

practical training — assistance in adaptation to the work environment and interaction with management.

The center has been successfully providing employment services to citizens in the Republic of Korea for 18 years.

Thanks to cooperation with the Ministry of Labor of the Republic of Korea under the memorandum, more than 5,000 Kyrgyzstanis have been employed.

Currently, more than 1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are employed in the Republic of Korea under the EPS program. Most of them are employed in the manufacturing industry, including food, chemical, and paper production, as well as at factories producing plastic, rubber, and glass products.

The average salary is $1,700, with accommodation and meals (partially or fully) provided by the employer.

The main requirement for participation in the EPS program is a sufficient level of Korean language proficiency.

The Center continues to expand employment opportunities for Kyrgyzstanis abroad and enhance their competitiveness in the international labor market.