Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

At least 12,400 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered during the week (February 2-8) in Kyrgyzstan.

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency that the incidence rate decreased by 11.1 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 73.8 percent are children under 14. Twelve percent of those infected were hospitalized.

Medical professionals continue sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures, avoid crowded places, and refrain from self-medication. Instead, they are asked to promptly seek medical attention at their local clinics.