14:42
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

At least 12,400 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered during the week (February 2-8) in Kyrgyzstan.

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency that the incidence rate decreased by 11.1 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 73.8 percent are children under 14. Twelve percent of those infected were hospitalized.

Medical professionals continue sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures, avoid crowded places, and refrain from self-medication. Instead, they are asked to promptly seek medical attention at their local clinics.
link: https://24.kg/english/361185/
views: 39
Print
Related
14,600 ARVI and influenza cases registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI and flu cases rise again in Kyrgyzstan
Rise in ARVI, pneumonia cases in Osh: Doctors switch to enhanced work schedule
Flu season: Specialist tells which strains are most common in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: ARVI and influenza situation remains stable
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Incidence of ARVI and influenza declining in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI and flu: Over 500 schools in Kyrgyzstan switch to online learning
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 11.7 percent
Rise in ARVI cases: Hospitals receive 200 more beds, mobile clinics opened
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
14:33
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues...
14:28
Elderly man suspected of raping his underage granddaughter in Arstanbap
14:23
Academics, Ex-PMs, deputies call on Sadyr Japarov to hold early elections
14:06
Industrial park to be opened on territory of Mailuu-Suu plant
12:46
Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov wins silver at Asian Championships