11:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.09
English

Flu season: Specialist tells which strains are most common in Kyrgyzstan

During the New Year holidays, 12,124 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Sultan Suranbaev, a physician at the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the number of cases is 27 percent higher than a week earlier.

The specialist noted that various types of viruses have been detected, including rhinovirus, adenovirus, and parainfluenza. In most cases, people in Kyrgyzstan are infected with influenza A. Cases of influenza B are also recorded, but they are less common.

The department conducts daily monitoring of the situation and carries out epidemiological surveillance.
link: https://24.kg/english/357619/
views: 80
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: ARVI and influenza situation remains stable
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline
Incidence of ARVI and influenza declining in Kyrgyzstan
ARVI and flu: Over 500 schools in Kyrgyzstan switch to online learning
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 11.7 percent
Rise in ARVI cases: Hospitals receive 200 more beds, mobile clinics opened
Rise in ARVI cases: Schools, kindergartens in Kochkor switch to online mode
Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
11:15
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacan...
11:09
Handball Federation becomes member of National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan
10:53
Flu season: Specialist tells which strains are most common in Kyrgyzstan
10:43
New rules for online shopping in EAEU to take effect on July 1, 2026
10:34
Kyrgyzstan receives 250,000 doses of hepatitis vaccine