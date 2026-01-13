Flu season: Specialist tells which strains are most common in Kyrgyzstan

During the New Year holidays, 12,124 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Sultan Suranbaev, a physician at the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, reported on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the number of cases is 27 percent higher than a week earlier.

The specialist noted that various types of viruses have been detected, including rhinovirus, adenovirus, and parainfluenza. In most cases, people in Kyrgyzstan are infected with influenza A. Cases of influenza B are also recorded, but they are less common.

The department conducts daily monitoring of the situation and carries out epidemiological surveillance.