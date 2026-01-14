Rise in ARVI, pneumonia cases in Osh: Doctors switch to enhanced work schedule

Family Medicine Centers in Osh have begun operating seven days a week due to a rise in cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and pneumonia. The regional office of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the enhanced work schedule was introduced to ensure timely medical care for the population and to regulate patient flow.

Under the approved schedule, Family Medicine Centers are operating as follows:

on weekdays — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

on Saturdays — from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

on Sundays — from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical professionals urge residents to seek immediate medical attention at Family Medicine Centers if they develop a fever, cough, weakness, or difficulty breathing, and to refrain from self-medication.