14,600 ARVI and influenza cases registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, 14,607 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were recorded for a week from January 19 to January 25. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, the incidence rate decreased by 7.9 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72.4 percent are children under 14.

Medical professionals continue sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to observe preventive measures, avoid crowded places, refrain from self-medication, and seek timely medical care at their local clinics.
