Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week

In Kyrgyzstan, 7,711 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were recorded for a week from February 23 to March 1. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, the incidence rate has decreased by 15.4 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72.2 percent are children under 14 (5,600 cases). 9.4 percent of those infected (726 cases) were hospitalized.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures, avoid crowded places, and not self-medicate.
2 March, Monday
