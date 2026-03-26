Incidence of syphilis and ARVI increased in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2026

In February 2026, at least 42,000 cases of infectious and parasitic diseases were registered in Kyrgyzstan. A report of the National Statistical Committee, citing the Ministry of Health, says.

According to the ministry, acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) predominated among infectious and parasitic diseases, accounting for 84.7 percent. Acute intestinal infections accounted for 4.6 percent; gastroenteritis and colitis caused by established pathogens accounted for 1.1 percent; ascariasis for 1.5 percent; and enterobiasis for 2 percent.

In January-February 2026, compared to the same period last year, the incidence of syphilis (twofold), acute intestinal infections (by 16.4 percent), acute respiratory viral infections (by 4.9 percent), and brucellosis (by 6.7 percent) per 100,000 people increased.

At the same time, the epidemiological situation in January-February of this year was characterized by a significant decrease in the incidence of viral hepatitis (by 76.3 percent) and botulism (by 33.3 percent).

In January-February 2026, compared to January-February 2025, while the incidence of gastroenteritis and colitis increased by 31 percent nationwide, it decreased in Batken (by 59 percent), Naryn (by 11.3 percent), and Chui (by 8 percent) regions.

While the overall incidence of brucellosis increased by 6.7 percent, it decreased in Bishkek (by 75 percent), and in Chui (by 39.3 percent), Osh (by 33.3 percent), and Naryn (by 16.4 percent) regions.

The increase in bacterial dysentery (by 25 percent) was driven by a twofold increase in Chui region and a 1.8-fold increase in Bishkek.