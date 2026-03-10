10:34
6,500 cases of ARVI, influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

In Kyrgyzstan, 6,576 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were recorded for a week from March 2 to 8, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to specialists, the incidence rate has decreased by 14.7 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 65.9 percent were children under 14 (4,300 cases).

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures, avoid crowded places, and refrain from self-medication.
