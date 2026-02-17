Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan declines

At least 10,576 cases of acute respiratory infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered during the week from February 9 to 15 in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, the incidence rate has decreased by 14.7 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 70 percent are children under 14.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to follow preventive measures, avoid crowded places, refrain from self-medication, and seek timely medical assistance at local outpatient clinics.