Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decline

In Kyrgyzstan, 9,119 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered during the week from February 16 to 22. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, the incidence rate has decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72 percent are children under 14 (6,600 cases). 11.8 percent of those infected (1,075 cases) were hospitalized.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive measures, avoid crowded places, and refrain from self-medication.