ARVI and flu cases rise again in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, 15,869 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were recorded during the third week of 2026, from January 12 to 18. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the incidence rate increased by 28.8 percent compared to the previous week.

Children under the age of 14 account for 76.7 percent of all cases. A total of 17.4 percent of patients (about 2,700 cases) were hospitalized.

Incidence rates above the national average were recorded in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Batken, Chui, and Talas regions.

Since October 2025, influenza A has been the predominant strain circulating nationwide, with cases of influenza B and COVID-19 also being reported.

Among circulating ARVI pathogens, adenovirus, rhinovirus, and parainfluenza viruses are the most prevalent.