14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation

Queues of freight trucks at certain checkpoints along the Kazakh—Kyrgyz border are linked to planned control measures being carried out by Kazakhstan. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported, citing Kazakhstan’s competent authorities.

«The measures being implemented are targeted and temporary in nature and are aimed at restoring order at the border by curbing the illegal circulation of goods, which poses a threat to national security.

Astana values the long-standing and exclusively good-neighborly relations with brotherly Kyrgyzstan, a strategic partner and ally. Kazakhstan hopes for understanding and further joint cooperation to prevent illegal activities that cause significant damage to the economies of both countries and their international reputation.

Kazakhstan and its top leadership have consistently demonstrated sincere respect for the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and the entire brotherly Kyrgyz people. This is the very essence of Kazakhstan’s strategy and it will not change under the influence of situational factors.

Eliminating illegal transportation fully serves the interests of both states,» the statement says.

The EEC, for its part, noted that such measures fall exclusively within the national competence of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and do not affect Eurasian integration.

Earlier reports said that freight traffic at a checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan had been almost completely halted, with drivers claiming they had been unable to cross the border for the third consecutive day.

The Eurasian Economic Commission also commented on the situation at certain sections of the Kyrgyz—Kazakh border, reiterating that the delays are due to planned and targeted border control measures aimed at preventing illegal trade in goods.

The Kazakh side emphasized that the measures are temporary and do not affect the Eurasian integration regime.
link: https://24.kg/english/361025/
views: 120
Print
Related
Truck congestion at border: Association of International Road Carriers' comment
EEC explains causes of queues at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Astana hosts Kyrgyz Cinema Days
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan exceeds $2 billion
Kyrgyzstan to build new Embassy building in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan launches e-queue system at two border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
Diplomatic mission buildings in Bishkek and Astana to be provided free of charge
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema to be held in Kazakhstan
Tokayev wishes Japarov and people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
7 February, Saturday
13:49
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadershi...
13:37
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
13:29
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
13:24
Promised to organize Hajj: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
13:19
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan