Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation

Queues of freight trucks at certain checkpoints along the Kazakh—Kyrgyz border are linked to planned control measures being carried out by Kazakhstan. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported, citing Kazakhstan’s competent authorities.

«The measures being implemented are targeted and temporary in nature and are aimed at restoring order at the border by curbing the illegal circulation of goods, which poses a threat to national security.

Astana values the long-standing and exclusively good-neighborly relations with brotherly Kyrgyzstan, a strategic partner and ally. Kazakhstan hopes for understanding and further joint cooperation to prevent illegal activities that cause significant damage to the economies of both countries and their international reputation.

Kazakhstan and its top leadership have consistently demonstrated sincere respect for the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and the entire brotherly Kyrgyz people. This is the very essence of Kazakhstan’s strategy and it will not change under the influence of situational factors.

Eliminating illegal transportation fully serves the interests of both states,» the statement says.

The EEC, for its part, noted that such measures fall exclusively within the national competence of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and do not affect Eurasian integration.

Earlier reports said that freight traffic at a checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan had been almost completely halted, with drivers claiming they had been unable to cross the border for the third consecutive day.

