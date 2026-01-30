12:04
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree on radio frequencies along border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted for public discussion a draft resolution on the ratification of an agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the coordination of radio frequency assignments in border areas.

The document was signed on August 22, 2025 in Bishkek and regulates the use of radio frequencies by civilian radio services of the two countries in areas adjacent to the state border. The aim of the agreement is to prevent mutual interference and ensure the stable operation of communication systems.

According to the draft resolution:

  • the agreement is proposed to be officially approved;
  • the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic is designated as the responsible authority for its implementation;
  • the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is tasked with notifying Kazakhstan of the completion of Kyrgyzstan’s internal procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.

The resolution will enter into force in 15 days.
