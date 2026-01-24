15:04
Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 19 billion kilowatt-hours

In 2025, electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan exceeded 19 billion kilowatt-hours. These figures were announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy following its work. The ministry’s press service reported.

Over the specified period, this volume totaled 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours. A total of 15.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were generated, of which:

  • 12.9 billion at large hydropower plants;
  • 0,223 billion at small hydropower plants;
  • 0,234 billion at mini-hydropower plants and renewable energy facilities, including solar and wind power plants;
  • 2.01 billion at combined heating and power plants.

Another 3.8 billion kilowatt-hours were imported from other countries last year.
