Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh

Kyrgyzstan’s electricity deficit amounted to 3.9 billion kilowatt-hours last year. The figures were announced at a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

In 2025, the country consumed 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, while domestic generation totaled 15.4 billion kWh.

The main share of electricity production came from large hydropower plants (12.9 billion kWh), heating and power plants (2.01 billion kWh), small hydropower plants (0,223 billion kWh), and renewable energy sources (0,234 billion kWh).

To meet demand, 3.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity were imported from neighboring countries.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan actively expanded green energy capacity last year:

  • Eight mini hydropower plants (Aksy, Boz-Uchuk, Koi-Suu, and others) with a total capacity of 44.59 megawatts were commissioned;
  • Total solar power capacity reached 101.95 megawatts;
  • Agreements were signed to build new renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 3,150 megawatts, involving investments of $4,215 billion.

In addition, existing hydropower plants were modernized, increasing capacity by 69 megawatts:

  • Toktogul Hydropower Plant: rehabilitation of unit No. 3 was completed (+60 MW). Following modernization of four units, the plant’s total capacity increased by 240 MW.
  • Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant: the second unit was upgraded (+9 MW). Reconstruction of the remaining two units is planned to be completed in 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/359082/
