Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking

Kyrgyzstan ranked 109th in the updated Military Strength Ranking. The ranking was compiled by Global Firepower. The study covers 145 countries and takes into account over 60 parameters, including the size of armed forces, military budget, equipment, and level of logistical support.

Compared to 2025 (105th place), Kyrgyzstan has dropped four spots.

According to the Global Firepower 2026 index, the Kyrgyz Republic’s defense budget is $654 million, the total number of military personnel is 78,000, the number of active military personnel is 23,000, and 55,000 are in paramilitary formations.

According to the portal, the republic’s Armed Forces have seven helicopters, two of which are attack helicopters, 215 tanks, 30 self-propelled artillery units, 174 towed artillery pieces, as well as 21 multiple launch rocket systems, among other assets.

Among the Central Asian states, Uzbekistan ranks highest in the ranking (53rd place). Kazakhstan is ranked 58th, Turkmenistan 78th, and Tajikistan 100th.

The United States take first place in the ranking, Russia second, and China third. The last three places are occupied by the Central African Republic, Belize, and Bhutan.