Kyrgyzstan announces spring and fall conscription for 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the spring and fall conscription of citizens for compulsory and alternative service in 2026, as well as the transfer of military personnel who have completed their mandatory service to the reserve.

According to the document, servicemen of other military formations and government agencies that require military service will be officially discharged to the reserve upon completion of their service.

The conscription will be carried out in two stages: March — May and September — November 2026. Men who have reached the age of 18 and are not eligible for a deferment, as well as those who have lost their right to postpone their conscription, will be called up for service.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to organize the implementation of all measures arising from the decree. Oversight of its execution has been assigned to the relevant department of the Presidential Administration.

The decree will enter into force in seven days.