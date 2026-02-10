11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan announces spring and fall conscription for 2026

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the spring and fall conscription of citizens for compulsory and alternative service in 2026, as well as the transfer of military personnel who have completed their mandatory service to the reserve.

According to the document, servicemen of other military formations and government agencies that require military service will be officially discharged to the reserve upon completion of their service.

The conscription will be carried out in two stages: March — May and September — November 2026. Men who have reached the age of 18 and are not eligible for a deferment, as well as those who have lost their right to postpone their conscription, will be called up for service.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to organize the implementation of all measures arising from the decree. Oversight of its execution has been assigned to the relevant department of the Presidential Administration.

The decree will enter into force in seven days.
link: https://24.kg/english/361317/
views: 37
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Kyrgyz Army receives 81 new vehicles: Defense and mobility equipment
Corruption scheme in army recruitment uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Representatives of all nationalities should serve in army of Kyrgyzstan - deputy
Kyrgyzstan takes 105th place in 2025 Military Strength Ranking
Size of Russian army increased to 2.39 million people by Putin's decree
Sadyr Japarov instructs Defense Ministry to prevent conflicts in army
Sadyr Japarov tells about equipping Kyrgyz army
Defense Ministry plans to introduce pre-conscription training in schools
Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
10:55
Kyrgyzstan announces spring and fall conscription for 2026 Kyrgyzstan announces spring and fall conscription for 2...
10:50
President amends procedures for National Council on Water and Land Resources
10:36
Ambassador, City Mayor discuss construction of Kyrgyz Embassy in Astana
10:25
Representative of Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Cycling Championships
10:19
Kyrgyzstan’s judoka wins bronze medal at European Cup