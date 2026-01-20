09:40
Kyrgyzstan to receive $30 million loan to prevent pandemics

At a meeting of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Competition Development, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh approved in the first reading a financing agreement under One Health program to prevent pandemics, ensure the resilience of food systems, and promote healthy ecosystems in Central Asia.

The agreement was signed between Kyrgyzstan, the International Development Association and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry announced that Kyrgyzstan will receive $30 million in loan funds and $1.79 million in grant funds under the project.

The loan is provided for 50 years with a 10-year grace period and a zero interest rate. The final loan repayment date is December 15, 2074.

He noted that the first phase of the project consists of three main components.

  • Combating zoonotic infections: strengthening animal disease monitoring, developing effective diagnostic and treatment methods, and raising awareness of the risks of animal-to-human transmission.
  • Preventing antimicrobial resistance: rational use of antibiotics in veterinary and human medicine, developing alternative treatments, and preventing the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
  • Ensuring food safety: improving sanitation at all stages of food production and processing, strengthening product quality control.
