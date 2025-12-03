Women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan can now obtain loans at 12 percent

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has begun issuing loans to women entrepreneurs at an annual interest rate of 12 percent.

According to the agency, financing is available to women working in the production and services sectors, as well as to legal entities in which at least 50 percent of the founders are women. The funds are aimed at supporting entrepreneurship in the regions. Loans at this rate are not available in Bishkek or Osh.

To apply, individual entrepreneurs must have a valid license or individual entrepreneur registration certificate, while legal entities must have a state registration certificate.

The loans are issued for up to three years, in amounts ranging from 50,000 to 3 million soms, with the possibility of a grace period.

The introduction of the 12-percent loan program became possible with the support of the Asian Development Bank, which allocated 22 million soms for the development of women’s entrepreneurship on a co-financing basis, the fund noted.

Another 22 million soms will be provided from the fund’s own resources. In total, 44 million soms are planned to be allocated to support women entrepreneurs under this preferential program.

«The Entrepreneurship Development Fund places special emphasis on supporting women’s entrepreneurship. In the first ten months of this year alone, 253 women received loans to develop and expand their businesses. The total amount issued to them reached 478,435.9 million soms. Those wishing to apply for a loan can contact the call center at 0559 956799 or visit the fund’s branches listed on the official website,» the agency reported.