Bakyt Sydykov: Preferential loans accessible not to all garment workers

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov stated that the preferential loan program for the garment industry is demonstrating steady positive momentum. As of March 30, 2026, approximately 1.5 billion soms had been provided to entrepreneurs, and the key objective remains engaging businesses operating outside the legal framework into the program, the ministry’s press service reported.

Bakyt Sydykov chaired the latest extended meeting with representatives of the state financial and banking sectors and the garment industry. Deputy Minister Benazir Nurlanova also participated.

«Entrepreneurs operating legally receive preferential loans without any obstacles. This is certainly encouraging. However, there are cases where representatives of the garment industry operating illegally are unable to obtain them for various reasons. Therefore, it is necessary to provide support to these entrepreneurs and find solutions to existing problems,» the minister noted.

operating outside the legal framework, lack of supporting documents, incomplete financial statements, and opaque cash flows;

lack of a taxable base and late filing of the Unified Tax Return;

overdue payments on previously received loans for the past three years.

During the discussion, the main obstacles to obtaining preferential loans were identified:

Participants emphasized the particular importance of timely and complete filing of the Unified Tax Return for entrepreneurs.

Following the meeting, banking sector representatives were recommended to intensify their efforts to receive and review applications and strengthen their interaction with entrepreneurs.