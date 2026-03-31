15:48
USD 87.45
EUR 100.53
RUB 1.07
English

Bakyt Sydykov: Preferential loans accessible not to all garment workers

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov stated that the preferential loan program for the garment industry is demonstrating steady positive momentum. As of March 30, 2026, approximately 1.5 billion soms had been provided to entrepreneurs, and the key objective remains engaging businesses operating outside the legal framework into the program, the ministry’s press service reported.

Bakyt Sydykov chaired the latest extended meeting with representatives of the state financial and banking sectors and the garment industry. Deputy Minister Benazir Nurlanova also participated.

«Entrepreneurs operating legally receive preferential loans without any obstacles. This is certainly encouraging. However, there are cases where representatives of the garment industry operating illegally are unable to obtain them for various reasons. Therefore, it is necessary to provide support to these entrepreneurs and find solutions to existing problems,» the minister noted.

During the discussion, the main obstacles to obtaining preferential loans were identified:

  • operating outside the legal framework, lack of supporting documents, incomplete financial statements, and opaque cash flows;
  • lack of a taxable base and late filing of the Unified Tax Return;
  • overdue payments on previously received loans for the past three years.

Participants emphasized the particular importance of timely and complete filing of the Unified Tax Return for entrepreneurs.

Following the meeting, banking sector representatives were recommended to intensify their efforts to receive and review applications and strengthen their interaction with entrepreneurs.
link: https://24.kg/english/368235/
views: 133
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030
Payments for garment industry workers reduced in Kyrgyzstan
Meat clusters: Farmers to receive concessional loans at 3 percent
Up to 1 million soms in concessional loans available for startups in Kyrgyzstan
Farmers can apply for preferential loans online from February 15
Crisis in garment industry: Daniyar Amangeldiev announces resolution
Expert group to transform garment industry to be formed in Chamber of Commerce
Kyrgyzstan to receive $30 million loan to prevent pandemics
72 percent of garment industry enterprises in Kyrgyzstan use illegal labor
New benefits to be provided for garment and textile industries in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages Energy and grain: Imports from CIS help Kyrgyzstan offset domestic shortages
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
31 March, Tuesday
15:26
Head of Moskovsky district of Chui region replaced Head of Moskovsky district of Chui region replaced
15:23
Kyrgyzstan backs WTO reform and restoration of dispute settlement system
15:12
10 kilometers of road to be repaired on Too-Ashuu Pass in 2026
15:02
Maximum tariff for purchase of electricity from RES is 4.42 soms in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Bakyt Sydykov: Preferential loans accessible not to all garment workers