Kyrgyzstan to receive $959 million from EBRD and ADB by 2030

The Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan approved draft framework agreements between Kyrgyzstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Under these agreements, $959 million in financing is expected to be provided by 2030.

The EBRD is expected to provide a $400 million loan. Part of this amount may be provided as a grant. These funds will be used to implement projects in the municipal infrastructure, irrigation, transport, and road infrastructure sectors from 2026 to 2029.

In 2026-2027, $500 million is expected to be provided by the ADB. Of this amount, $50 million will be allocated as a grant. The funds will be used for small and medium-sized business development, energy, transport, waste management and sanitation, social services, climate issues, and agriculture.

Interest rates on loans from both sources will range from 1 to 1.5 percent. Financing terms include long-term repayment periods and grace periods.