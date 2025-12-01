11:13
More than 57,000 Kyrgyzstanis impose self-ban on obtaining loans

In November, 57,005 citizens of Kyrgyzstan set a self-ban on receiving loans through Tunduk mobile application. The National Bank reported.

The self-restriction mechanism has been in effect in the Kyrgyz Republic since November 1, 2025. It is aimed at reducing the number of fraudulent operations and protecting citizens from unauthorized loan issuances.

At the end of July, the president signed amendments to several legislative acts concerning the exchange of credit information and the introduction of a self-ban on concluding credit agreements.

Earlier, the National Bank proposed amending the Law «On the Exchange of Credit Information» to include:

  • a provision obliging financial and credit institutions to request information from existing credit bureaus on whether a self-ban on concluding a credit agreement has been set, and to refuse the transaction with an individual if such a ban exists;
  • a provision stating that imposing the self-ban, as well as its removal, is carried out by the individual — the subject of credit information — free of charge via the State Electronic Services Portal of the Kyrgyz Republic. Information on the self-ban is sent to a credit bureau chosen by the individual who imposed it.

Organizations providing banking services will be required to request information from existing credit bureaus to determine whether a client has imposed a ban on concluding a credit agreement, and to refuse the transaction if such a ban is in force.
link: https://24.kg/english/352938/
views: 129
