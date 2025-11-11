12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans

From November 1 to November 7, more than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set a self-ban on loans through Tunduk mobile app. The National Bank reported on its Telegram channel.

As a reminder, starting November 1, all Kyrgyzstanis can set a self-ban on loans through Tunduk app. Each citizen can optionally check the box «I prohibit credit transactions in my name.»

It should be noted that if a commercial bank provides a loan ignoring this self-ban, the financial institution bears full responsibility.

The new mechanism is aimed at reducing fraudulent transactions and protecting citizens from illegally taken loans.

At the end of July, the president signed amendments to several legislative acts regarding the exchange of credit information and setting a self-ban on credit transactions.

Previously, the National Bank proposed amending the Law «On the Exchange of Credit Information» with:

  • a provision requiring financial institutions to request information from existing credit bureaus about the existence of a self-ban on entering into a credit transaction and to refuse to enter into such a transaction with an individual credit information subject if such a self-ban exists;
  • a provision requiring that setting a self-ban, as well as its removal, be carried out by the individual credit information subject independently, free of charge, through the State Portal of Electronic Services of the Kyrgyz Republic. Information about a self-ban on entering into credit transactions is sent to credit bureaus selected by the credit information subject that set the self-ban.

Banking service providers will be required to request information from existing credit bureaus about the existence of a ban on entering into a credit agreement with a client and to refuse to enter into such an agreement if such a ban exists.
link: https://24.kg/english/350453/
views: 44
Print
Related
Entrepreneurship Development Fund increases loan amount for livestock purchases
New rules for consumer loans: Daily rate at 0.08 and repayment without penalties
Preferential loans for preschool education provided until December 2025
Over 11,800 entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan receive interest-free loans
President authorizes Cabinet to restructure loans without Parliament’s approval
Self-ban on loans option to be available in Tunduk app in Kyrgyzstan
Microcredit in Kyrgyzstan: One in seven residents took out loan
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Cabinet of Ministers extends ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes €9 million loan to settle CASA-1000 debt
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
11 November, Tuesday
12:26
More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on loans More than 19,000 people in Kyrgyzstan set self-ban on l...
12:03
Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters
11:55
Viktor Kozodoy's book "Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz" presented in Bishkek
11:47
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
11:39
Over 120 foreigners detained at Osh market during Illegal Migrant raid