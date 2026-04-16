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Kyrgyzstan launches e-queuing system for obtaining preferential loans

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with ABank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC, announces the launch of an electronic queuing system for obtaining preferential loans.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the ministry and partner banks on April 15. As part of the agreement, the Preferential Lending for Farmers module was launched on iDyikan platform. The platform was developed by the ministry’s state institution, AgroSmart.

The new digital service allows agricultural producers to:

  • register online;
  • apply for preferential financing;
  • remotely join a queue;
  • track the status of their application in real time.

The implementation of the system is aimed at increasing the transparency, targeting, and efficiency of public funds allocated to support the agricultural sector.

The iDyikan platform is being developed as a single digital gateway for farmers, combining government services and financial instruments in electronic format. The launch of an iDyikan mobile app is planned for the future, providing even more convenient access to services and financing.
link: https://24.kg/english/370626/
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