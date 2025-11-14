Eco-Transport loan program launched in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has launched Eco-Transport loan program. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund reported.

The program is aimed at reducing smog levels and improving air quality in the country.

Preferential financing is available to both entrepreneurs and individuals. Funds can be used for:

Purchasing electric vehicles

Acquiring cars with hybrid or gas engines

Converting existing vehicles to run on gas

The interest rate is 12 percent per annum.

Loan terms are as follows:

Up to 300,000 soms — up to 24 months

Up to 1.5 million soms — up to 36 months

Up to 5 million soms — up to 60 months.

The program is expected to enhance environmental safety and support citizens transitioning to more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transport.