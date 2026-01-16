Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs John Pommersheim, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — USA cooperation as well as the upcoming B5+1 Business Forum scheduled for February 4–5 in Bishkek.

The meeting participants also addressed additional requirements introduced by the White House for citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for B-1/B-2 visas, as well as the temporary suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Aibek Moldogaziev expressed concern that these requirements would have a negative impact on mutual travel between the citizens of the two countries and would lead, among other things, to a reduction in contacts in the fields of business and tourism. This, he noted, would hinder the further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two states. He proposed discussing mutually acceptable solutions to the issue.

John Pommersheim stated that the measures were adopted as part of the current U.S. policy to combat illegal migration. He also expressed openness to further discussions.

Starting January 21, citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas in the B-1 (business travel) and B-2 (tourism) categories are required to pay a refundable bond from $5,000 to $15,000.