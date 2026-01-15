MFA considers it inappropriate to respond to Vladimir Solovyov's statements

At a press conference, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev responded to a journalist’s question about what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thinks about the statements made by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

Recall, in one of his broadcasts, he suggested «starting a special military operation» in the countries of Central Asia and Armenia.

The minister noted that the Kyrgyz side does not consider it appropriate to pay additional attention to individual statements made in the media that are not related to the real intergovernmental agenda.

«The Russian Federation is a strategic partner and ally of the Kyrgyz Republic. Our cooperation is developing within the framework of international and regional organizations, including the CSTO and the SCO, as well as on a bilateral basis. These formats ensure stable political dialogue and practical cooperation on issues of collective security and regional stability, based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests,» he said.

Jeenbek Kulubaev noted that the current situation is characterized by the development of dialogue, the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms, and the absence of prerequisites for destabilization.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Askat Alagozov urged people not to take Vladimir Solovyov’s messages seriously.