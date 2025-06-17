14:45
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to gradually increase the number of employees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is due to the opening of a new Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia.

Currently, the ministry employs about 464 people, and by 2033 the staff is planned to be increased to almost 480 people. Most of the employees work in the central office and foreign missions.

There are also some people who are hired under a contract. The changes have already entered into force.

The establishment of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, based in Addis Ababa, was announced in March this year. The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve organizational issues and increase the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
link: https://24.kg/english/333009/
views: 95
Print
Related
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Electronic Consul website
Meder Abakirov appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov presents Turkish Foreign Ministry with national yurt
Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon
Foreign Ministry helps 27 Kyrgyzstanis in difficult situations return home
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan is invited to develop foreign policy concept
Officials call on Foreign Ministry to step up work on economic diplomacy
MFA calls on investors from China to invest in economy of Kyrgyzstan
MFA: Kyrgyzstan stands for peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine
MFA: New government of Kyrgyzstan wages unprecedented fight against corruption
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
14:38
New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city
14:31
Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region
14:22
Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry
14:15
"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants