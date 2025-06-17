Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to gradually increase the number of employees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is due to the opening of a new Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ethiopia.

Currently, the ministry employs about 464 people, and by 2033 the staff is planned to be increased to almost 480 people. Most of the employees work in the central office and foreign missions.

There are also some people who are hired under a contract. The changes have already entered into force.

The establishment of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, based in Addis Ababa, was announced in March this year. The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve organizational issues and increase the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.