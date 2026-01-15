16:45
Western sanctions: MFA to continue consultations with partners in 2026

Kyrgyzstan is continuously working with partners from the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom on sanctions issues. Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev made this statement at a press conference in response to a question about Western sanctions imposed on domestic companies.

«We held a number of consultations, explained our reasoning, and even proposed conducting an independent audit. But so far, they believe this is inappropriate and are unilaterally imposing sanctions. However, we believe this is wrong. Since the republic is located in the heart of Central Asia, much transit and trade passes through Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the country cannot suspend trade with its regular, traditional partners because of Western sanctions.

«During conflicts and crises, our economy is quite limited. We must work, we must trade, and we must ensure the security and well-being of our people. And we tell them this, explaining: we will continue our work, but we comply with our agreements, our international obligations. If there is compelling evidence, please provide it, but they can’t prove it,» he added.

According to Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Kyrgyz side will continue negotiations on this issue in 2026.

Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia was subject to a series of sanctions by Western countries. Due to suspicions of circumventing these restrictions, companies from other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, began to be sanctioned. For example, in October 2025, the European Union added two banks — Tolubay and the Eurasian Savings Bank — to its sanctions list. In February of last year, Keremet Bank, previously included on the U.S. list, was added to the UK’s new sanctions list. Several Kyrgyz companies are also under restrictions.
