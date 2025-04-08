Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Electronic Consul website

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan launched an Electronic Council website. As the ministry explained, this was done for the convenience of receiving consular services.

«Electronic Consul» provides information on:

A full list of consular services provided by diplomatic missions and consulates of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Rules for traveling abroad depending on the type of passport;

Contact details of foreign missions of Kyrgyzstan and other useful information.

The service offers round-the-clock online consultations in Kyrgyz, Russian and English. Citizens can get help on visas, citizenship, civil registration, legalization of documents and other areas, including through popular messengers Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that new online services are also available: