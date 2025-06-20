E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with 40 staff positions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree «On the Establishment of the State Institution E-Diplomat under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.» The presidential press service reported.

The new institution is being created to optimize public administration in the field of external migration, improve the quality of state services in the permitting sector, and ensure a comprehensive approach to visa and migration issues.

The decree states that the creation of the institution, including staff salaries, will be financed from the special account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to approve the institution’s regulations and staffing structure within one month, and to increase the number of employees in the Foreign Ministry by 40 people.