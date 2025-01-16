14:38
USD 87.45
EUR 90.04
RUB 0.85
English

Meder Abakirov appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Meder Abakirov has been appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Introducing the new deputy minister to the staff of the Foreign Ministry, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized the high professionalism and competence of Meder Abakirov, as well as his readiness to effectively solve key foreign policy tasks.

He noted that a consistent and dynamic foreign policy strategy plays an important role in strengthening the international authority of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Meder Abakirov was born on June 9, 1979 in Bishkek.

He graduated from the Faculty of International Relations and the Faculty of Law of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

From 2004 to the present, he has held various positions in the MFA system, from the position of attaché to the director of the department.

He has the rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He speaks English and Turkish.
link: https://24.kg/english/316939/
views: 214
Print
Related
Former Chairman of Stock Exchange Board appointed head of Dos-Credobank
Nurlan Ermatov appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Jalal-Abad region
New Chief of Investigative Service of Chui region appointed
New Director of Uchur State Youth Theater appointed
New Director of State Agency for Protection of Personal Data appointed
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new director of SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center
Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court
Aibek Moldogaziev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
Abdikarim Alimbayev appointed Director of Border Service of Kyrgyzstan
Umbetaly Kydyraliev appointed President of National Olympic Committee
Popular
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms Men detained in Batken with Afghan hashish for 2 million soms
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan
16 January, Thursday
14:24
Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots at all government agencies Bishkek City Hall plans to organize paid parking lots a...
14:17
Online service for vehicle re-registration to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
14:12
Cash payment in public transport of Bishkek to be increased to 40 soms
14:02
Personnel changes take place in structural subdivisions of Bishkek City Hall
13:56
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank