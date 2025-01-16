Meder Abakirov appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Meder Abakirov has been appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Introducing the new deputy minister to the staff of the Foreign Ministry, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized the high professionalism and competence of Meder Abakirov, as well as his readiness to effectively solve key foreign policy tasks.

He noted that a consistent and dynamic foreign policy strategy plays an important role in strengthening the international authority of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Meder Abakirov was born on June 9, 1979 in Bishkek.

He graduated from the Faculty of International Relations and the Faculty of Law of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

From 2004 to the present, he has held various positions in the MFA system, from the position of attaché to the director of the department.

He has the rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He speaks English and Turkish.