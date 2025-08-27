18:37
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan establishes E-Diplomat state institution under Foreign Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the establishment of the state institution E-Diplomat under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decree also approved the institution’s charter and staffing limit. The new structure will employ 40 people.

E-Diplomat will provide organizational and technical support for the country’s diplomatic service, ensuring the operation and development of digital infrastructure and information systems.

In addition, the institution was created to streamline state administration in the field of external migration, improve the quality of public services in the permitting sphere, and provide an integrated approach to visa and migration issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/341215/
views: 109
Print
Related
E-Diplomat institution to be established under MFA with 40 staff positions
Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry
Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launches Electronic Consul website
Meder Abakirov appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov presents Turkish Foreign Ministry with national yurt
Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from traveling to Israel and Lebanon
Foreign Ministry helps 27 Kyrgyzstanis in difficult situations return home
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan is invited to develop foreign policy concept
Officials call on Foreign Ministry to step up work on economic diplomacy
MFA calls on investors from China to invest in economy of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
18:04
Bishkek students to study online until September 15 Bishkek students to study online until September 15
17:59
Kyrgyzstan establishes E-Diplomat state institution under Foreign Ministry
17:51
President Sadyr Japarov launches construction of Barskoon–Bedel road
17:36
Police officer detained on fraud charges in Osh region
17:20
First monotype yacht fleet opened in Cholpon-Ata