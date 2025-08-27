Kyrgyzstan establishes E-Diplomat state institution under Foreign Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the establishment of the state institution E-Diplomat under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The decree also approved the institution’s charter and staffing limit. The new structure will employ 40 people.

E-Diplomat will provide organizational and technical support for the country’s diplomatic service, ensuring the operation and development of digital infrastructure and information systems.

In addition, the institution was created to streamline state administration in the field of external migration, improve the quality of public services in the permitting sphere, and provide an integrated approach to visa and migration issues.