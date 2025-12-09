MFA of Kyrgyzstan initiates telephone conversation with Belarusian MFA

At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, BELTA reported.

The parties discussed the development of Belarus-Kyrgyzstan cooperation, emphasizing their mutual interest in further strengthening political interaction, expanding trade and economic ties, and promoting practical content on the bilateral agenda.

Particular attention was paid to interaction in a multilateral format, including within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The ministers reaffirmed the importance of coordinated efforts to strengthen regional stability, enhance the effectiveness of collective cooperation mechanisms, and promote constructive initiatives that serve the interests of all participating states. Jeenbek Kulubaev outlined the priorities for Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO Heads of State Council in 2025–2026.