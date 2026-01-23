MFA of Kyrgyzstan seeks support from Ambassadors for UN Security Council bid

On January 22, Bishkek hosted the annual diplomatic reception organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic on behalf of Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev.

According to the ministry’s press service, the event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations accredited in Kyrgyzstan.

In his speech, Jeenbek Kulubaev spoke about the results of the country’s foreign policy and addressed Kyrgyzstan’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

«Kyrgyzstan has put forward its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. The elections will take place on June 3 in New York, and we intend to make every effort to secure support and votes from all our friends and partners. We sincerely hope you will support our right to be elected to this prestigious international body. Unfortunately, not all countries represented here have yet expressed support for our candidacy,» the minister said.

He added that he counts on the assistance of each diplomat in obtaining positive responses from their respective centers.

Kulubaev also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy in 2025 was highly active. During the reporting period, 190 high- and top-level meetings were held, and 633 international agreements and documents were signed. The minister noted an expansion of diplomatic outreach: the number of partner countries increased to 185, and Kyrgyzstan opened its first embassy in Africa.

Looking ahead, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the country’s priorities in 2026 include chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and hosting its anniversary summit in Bishkek. Additionally, Kyrgyzstan will host the 6th World Nomad Games and the Chingiz Aitmatov International Forum in Issyk-Kul region.