Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Japan sign Cooperation Program for 2026-2027

During President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Japan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Jeenbek Kulubaev congratulated Toshimitsu Motegi on his reappointment as Foreign Minister and expressed confidence that his work will contribute to the further strengthening of Kyrgyzstan-Japan relations.

The Japanese side, in turn, confirmed their readiness for active interaction and the promotion of joint initiatives.

The parties discussed current bilateral issues, including the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, including within the framework of Central Asia + Japan dialogue, as well as the implementation of current and future projects in various areas of partnership.

Following the meeting, a Cooperation Program was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for 2026-2027. It aims to develop political dialogue and strengthen practical cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.

Following the talks, Jeenbek Kulubaev was shown special mobile medical containers that Japan is donating to Kyrgyzstan as part of its economic and social development program. The total cost of the project is 500 million yen.
